ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Opelika girl

ALEA issues Emergency Missing Child Alert for Opelika girl
Emalee Stringfellow was last seen Wednesday leaving her Opelika home. She failed to arrive to a meeting with friends and has since been listed as missing. (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | September 12, 2019 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 11:14 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is issuing a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert. ALEA’s alert comes after the Opelika Police Department sought the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who never arrived at a meeting with friends.

Emalee Stringfellow was reported missing Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. She was last seen leaving her home on North 19th Place in Opelika driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger.

Stringfellow was supposed to meet with friends in Tiger Town but never arrived.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with long, brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, black shorts, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Emalee Stringfellow’s location is asked to call the Opelika Police Department 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.