Alabama education officials asking public to take survey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Education wants you to take 10 minutes and fill out a survey.
That’s why the survey is appropriately named “Take 10 for Public Education."
They want to hear your opinions and concerns so they can factor it into a new strategic plan for public education in this state.
“Ultimately, our goal is to continue to improve the quality of education for all students and adequately prepare them for life after high school. In order to do that we are casting a wide net to get opinions from the public,” said Eric Mackey, state superintendent of education. “We are reaching out to teachers, principals, students, superintendents, legislators, retirees, military families, faith communities, education advocates and agencies, chambers of commerce, and many others, to see how people in the state of Alabama feel about a variety of issues facing public education today.”
The survey runs through Oct. 10.
