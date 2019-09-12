Alabama education officials asking public to take survey

“Ultimately, our goal is to continue to improve the quality of education for all students and adequately prepare them for life after high school. In order to do that we are casting a wide net to get opinions from the public,” said Eric Mackey, state superintendent of education. “We are reaching out to teachers, principals, students, superintendents, legislators, retirees, military families, faith communities, education advocates and agencies, chambers of commerce, and many others, to see how people in the state of Alabama feel about a variety of issues facing public education today.”