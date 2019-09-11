USDA resources available for farmers hurt by 2018, 2019 disasters

According to Perdue, “U.S. agriculture has been dealt a hefty blow by extreme weather over the last several years, and 2019 is no exception.” He continued, “The scope of this year’s prevented planting alone is devastating, and although these disaster program benefits will not make producers whole, we hope the assistance will ease some of the financial strain farmers, ranchers and their families are experiencing. President Trump has the backs of our farmers, and we are working to support America’s great patriot farmers.”