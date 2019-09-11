Mentally ill patient bites Limestone County reserve deputy during hospital transport

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A reserve deputy in Limestone County went to pick up a patient at the hospital but ended up needing treatment himself.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said the reserve deputy was carrying out a judge’s involuntary commitment order for a mentally ill woman. He responded to Athens Limestone Hospital to transport her to Decatur West, which is the nearest location for the treatment she requires.
The woman bit the reserve deputy’s arm. He was treated for the wound.
In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said, “Mental illness continues to be a dangerous and growing problem that Alabama needs to address.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.