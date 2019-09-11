Huntsville Speedway 60th Anniversary Proclamation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you're a sports fan, or like history, a big event is happening Saturday, September 14th in Huntsville at a historical landmark. It's the Huntsville Speedway's Diamond Anniversary.
Members of the Huntsville City Council are honoring the owners of the Huntsville Speedway while celebrating the 60th anniversary of the landmark.
We talked with the owners and there have been some very popular NASCAR drivers who have taken the track.
“We have a lot of local drivers down here who have won multiple championships, but the ones that really get recognized is the NASCAR championship drivers as far as Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer, Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin, gosh, it just goes on and on,” said speedway owner Robbie Edger.
Even racing legend Dale Earnhardt Senior competed on the Huntsville Speedway track.
Robbie Edger bought the Huntsville landmark 4 years ago and is doing his best restoring it to its original glory. He says it’s a labor of love with lots of memories.
“Basically the first time I remember coming out here I was about 5 years old. Came down here with my dad after a fishing trip and we rode around the track,” said Edger.
The Huntsville Speedway landmark has a lot of history, and this track’s story is still being written.
"Every Saturday as long as we don’t get rained out from the first of March to the end of September,” said Edger.
If you want to watch the next race right here at the Huntsville Speedway, it will be Saturday, September 14th. The green flag drops at 7pm.
