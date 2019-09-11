Hot again with isolated afternoon storms

A muggy start to this Wednesday with temps in the lower 70s, areas of patchy fog will mix out by mid-morning.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 90s, the heat index will likely be over 100 degrees most of the afternoon. Some isolated, pop-up showers and storms are expect into the afternoon. The humidity will stay in place for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 90s, very isolated rain showers will be possible each afternoon through Friday.
The weekend forecast will contain slightly “cooler” temperatures in the low 90s with chances for rain and thunderstorms, however the long term temperature outlook is still trending above average for mid to late September. So, no sign of Fall just yet!
