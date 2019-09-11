Heroin, Xanax, firearms, cash found in south Huntsville bust

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit assisted Drug Enforcement Agents during the arrest of Quincy Cortez McClendon, 35 of Huntsville.
Investigators entered a residence in the Airport Road area where they say they found McClendon asleep in a bedroom. Investigators say there was a handgun lying beside McClendon as well as an assault rifle beside the bed.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators say they also recovered multiple types of illegal drugs from the residence as a result of a search warrant. Among the drugs located were approximately 7 ounces of heroin, hundreds of Xanax pills, a small amount of marijuana, three firearms, one of which was stolen, and approximately $9,000.00 in cash.
McClendon was arrested on a distribution of a controlled substance warrant and placed in the Morgan County Jail.
Additional federal charges are pending because of the items located during the arrest.
