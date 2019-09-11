Hartselle police officer honored after saving woman’s life

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle police officer who saved a woman’s life in July was honored at a city council meeting on Tuesday.
Heavy rain was falling on the area when a woman’s car was partially submerged in fast-moving water. The driver’s car had gotten swept into a ditch by flooding.
Lieutenant Linda Fox, who is a 22-year veteran of the department, used her hand to bust open a car window and save that woman from those waters. Lt. Fox was swept up by the rushing waters as well and nearly got stuck in the city’s underground drainage system, but was able to grab onto the vehicle, saving her from getting stuck.
At a city council meeting on Tuesday, she got a standing ovation and a medal of valor.
Lt. Fox told WAFF while any other officer would have done the same, she’s thankful for the recognition.
Read more of Lt. Fox’s story on the Decatur Daily.
Police Chief Justin Barley says she was brave, but was nearly the first Hartselle officer killed in the line of duty.
During the rescue, doctors believe she dislocated her shoulder. Lt. Fox is now in physical therapy, but is not sure when she will return to work.
