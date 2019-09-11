Gastrointestinal illness outbreak investigation confirmed at UAH

UAH Communication Director Ray Garner also confirmed the illness outbreak and ADPH investigation. Garner told WAFF that they also can’t confirm if the illness is foodborne and said some students who ate in a cafeteria had fallen ill, but also said some students who were ill had not eaten at that cafeteria. Garner said UAH is working alongside ADPH to identify the source of the infection. Garner was working to find out the number of students who had fallen ill.