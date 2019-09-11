Gastrointestinal illness outbreak investigation confirmed at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official from the Alabama Department of Public Health and another from UAH’s Office of Communications confirm there is an investigation into a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at UAH.
Dr. Karen Landers with the State Health Department confirmed ADPH was in the early stages of an investigation into a number of gastrointestinal illness reports at UAH. Dr. Landers says ADPH is following standard procedure and is interviewing patients, looking for common sources of exposure, and obtaining samples. Dr. Landers said it was too early in the investigation to give a number of infected students.
A parent at UAH reached out to WAFF with concern that the illness was related to food served at a on-campus cafeteria. Dr. Landers says at this time ADPH does not know if the illness outbreak is foodborne or some other kind of gastrointestinal virus.
UAH Communication Director Ray Garner also confirmed the illness outbreak and ADPH investigation. Garner told WAFF that they also can’t confirm if the illness is foodborne and said some students who ate in a cafeteria had fallen ill, but also said some students who were ill had not eaten at that cafeteria. Garner said UAH is working alongside ADPH to identify the source of the infection. Garner was working to find out the number of students who had fallen ill.
