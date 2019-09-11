Ga. man accused of bringing 12 pounds of marijuana into Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County investigators have arrested a man from the Atlanta, Georgia in a drug trafficking bust.
On Tuesday, investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit received information that Ethon Fogah, 55, would be delivering a large quantity of marijuana to the Madison County area.
Investigators waited near U.S. 72 and Shields Road, and Fogah was spotted in a vehicle. The vehicle pulled into a convenience store and stopped.
Investigators say they made contact with Fogah and found a box containing approximately 12 pounds of marijuana.
Fogah was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail without incident. jail records show he is charged with drug trafficking. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
