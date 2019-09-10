More heat and humidity ahead

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through sunset this evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. After the showers and storms end we will clear out overnight with muggy low temps in the lower 70s. Areas of fog will develop in areas that saw rain today and near bodies of water. The humidity will stay in place for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Very isolated rain showers will be possible each afternoon.