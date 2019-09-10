Madison County senior citizens get crime prevention training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of senior citizens in the Tennessee Valley are learning about crime prevention thanks to a unique training sponsored by law enforcement and hosted by the Madison County Sheriff’s office.
A lot of time was spent talking about different types of scams you need to be aware of and what seniors in particular should look out for.
Members from the Huntsville Police Department, Madison Police Department, sheriff’s office, the Better Business Bureau and CASA are some of the organizations represented during Tuesday’s meeting, known as SALT, which stands for Seniors And Law enforcement Together.
Crimes and scams impact everyone, but some of the seniors here in attendance say they feel like the biggest victims.
“So many of our seniors fall for it. Especially the grandparents scam, where they’ll get a call during the night and say it’s their grandchild and they need money and so they believe them and send them money,” said SALT vice president Pat Colson.
Topics during these SALT meetings also include gangs and drugs and what to lookout for in your community and how seniors can stay alert and safe.
If you’re a senior citizen, you’re invited to participate in a 14-week long academy and every week you’ll learn about a different crime prevention topic.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12th at the north police precinct in Huntsville at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.