4 local armed robbery investigations and suspect connections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntsville Police Department and the Athens Police Department are currently working together to try and solve a string of robberies.
The suspect involved in an armed robbery at Dollar General on Highway 53 in Harvest is also believed to be the suspect who robbed GameStop on University Drive in August.
“They’ve been working on it since yesterday. They now believe that one of the suspects in the GameStop robbery in Huntsville and the Suspect from the Dollar General yesterday is the same person,” said Lt. Donny Shaw.
Members of law enforcement are also reviewing video of an armed robbery at Family Dollar on Triana Blvd. and a robbery from Monday night at GameStop on Highway 72 in Athens.
Investigators are now looking closely at four crimes committed by two people in a month’s time span.
“Something that’s unique that the investigators believe they’ve picked up on is the suspect has been connected to the two is a left handed individual, because he’s been holding the weapon with his left hand and using the weak hand to reach for the money,” said Shaw.
If you know who the suspects are, you’re asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office so they can make an arrest in the cases.
