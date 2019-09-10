Humidity is back, high heat continues

Another hot day is on tap this Tuesday. Humidity will be rising, so the hot and humid conditions will make it feel worse than the actual air temperature. Highs will rise into the upper 90s, and heat index values, or "feels-like" temperatures, will be 100+ degrees.
The return of humidity will also bring back the chance for a few isolated pop-up showers and storms, some that could be strong today. Any storms that develop will be small, and not last long, but could bring heavy rain over a location, along with gusty winds and lightning. Not everyone will be lucky enough to see showers. Those who do get rain will get some much-needed precipitation on a parched landscape, with the added benefit of rain-cooled air.
Hot and humid conditions continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay above average for afternoon highs. There will be a small chance for an afternoon pop-up shower, but most will stay dry, baking in the heat.
