Former UNA football player avoids murder trial by pleading guilty to manslaughter

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former University of North Alabama football player avoided a murder trial by pleading guilty to manslaughter.
The Chevron gas station off Chisholm Road in Florence is where the heated argument between Khadedryck Todd and the victim, Anthony Colman, started.
“This is all over marijuana somebody shorting somebody over marijuana,” said Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton.
The argument turned violent when Todd repeatedly hit and stomped Coleman in the head.
“After that the defendant got in his car and drove away, but then came back. He’s on video getting back out of his car running full speed coming to kick the victim in the head again,” said Hamilton.
Coleman eventually died from his injuries.
That's why Todd was charged with murder.
Tuesday in court, the trial was supposed to begin, but Todd’s defense team asked for a plea deal.
“The victims family’s question to me was remorseful. They explained to me that these are two African-American males who have both lost their lives. It was important to them that Todd realized he had taken a life from them, so they expect him to do his time and give back to the world,” said Hamilton.
Todd pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He’ll serve at least five years in prison, and may be behind bars for up to 20 years.
