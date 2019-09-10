Authorities searching for man wanted out of Lincoln County, TN

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Department needs your help locating Robert Michael Richardson II.
Richardson is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felon in possession of firearm, and interference with emergency calls (911).
Officials confirmed Richardson was spotted in the Hazel Green area on Sunday night. They think he’s still in the North Alabama and or Southern Tennessee area.
Contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9891 if you have any information.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.