Shoals school administrators put the doors back on bathroom stalls amid vaping battle

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One school in the Valley removed doors from the bathroom stalls to prevent students from vaping, making national headlines.
Wilson High School administrators say the doors went back on the hinges on Monday.
Some parents say the doors should have never have been taken off in the first place.
Principal Gary Horton says vaping has been a major problem on the Wilson High School campus, so he did what he had to do to keep students safe.
He says the doors came down temporarily to show students vaping on campus won't be tolerated.
Horton says they're considering adding vape detectors around campus and extra security to stop students from vaping.
Parents agree with those solutions.
“I feel a lot better if they know people are vaping in the bathrooms, they should handle those people do not make everyone suffer," said Rachel Munsey.
Parents thank Horton for putting the doors back up on the bathroom stalls.
