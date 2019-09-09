Woman stabbed boyfriend to death with kitchen knife, affidavit says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
Keoni Marie Garrison, 22, is charged with the murder of Nykolas Jones, 26.
Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks says the stabbing took place Sunday around 1:12 p.m. in the 2600 block of Brantford Place. When officers arrived at the home, they found Jones with a life-threatening stab wound.
Hicks says Jones was transported to a local hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the arrest affidavit, Garrison stabbed Jones with a kitchen knife.
Hicks says an investigation determined the stabbing was the result of an argument between Jones and Garrison.
Garrison was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center and placed under a $150,000 bond.
