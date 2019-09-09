Walker Edison Furniture recalls children’s bunk beds due to fall and injury hazards

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Parents if your children sleep in a bunk bed they could be sleeping in one that is being recalled due to a fall hazard.
This recall involved Walker Edison’s Twin Cottage bunk beds, sold at popular online stores including Wayfair.
According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission’s Report, the bunk bed’s support boards can break.
If you have the recalled product in your home, you need to contact the company to arrange for free replacement bunk beds and free installation by Walker Edison Furniture.
Read more about this recall here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.