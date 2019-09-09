Suspects sought in robbery at Madison County Dollar General

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for two males who robbed the Dollar General at Highway 53 and Jeff Road. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 9, 2019 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 4:08 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two robbery suspects.

Investigators say two men robbed the Dollar General at Highway 53 and Jeff Road at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. Deputies say they robbed the store and a customer. They also tried to rob another customer but were unsuccessful.

They reportedly left in a gold four-door vehicle.

Authorities are looking for one white male and one black male. One may be left-handed.

If you have information contact investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinfley@madisoncountyal.gov‬ or call dispatch at 256-722-7181.

