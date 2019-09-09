Suspects sought in robbery at Madison County Dollar General

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two robbery suspects.
Investigators say two men robbed the Dollar General at Highway 53 and Jeff Road at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. Deputies say they robbed the store and a customer. They also tried to rob another customer but were unsuccessful.
They reportedly left in a gold four-door vehicle.
Authorities are looking for one white male and one black male. One may be left-handed.
If you have information contact investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinfley@madisoncountyal.gov or call dispatch at 256-722-7181.
