Scorched playground in Huntsville under investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A playground in north Huntsville has turned into a monument of scorched earth, damaged metal and melted plastic.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Capt. Frank McKenzie said crews responded to a 911 call that two males had set the playground in the Norwoods neighborhood on fire Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews were able to put it out in minutes, but not before more than half the playground had been severely damaged.
HFR is still investigating the cause of the fire, but McKenzie said the area is not connected to an electrical source.
Overhanging wires were damaged, but repairmen on the scene told WAFF 48 News the electrical current from the wires could not have started the blaze.
The Huntsville Police Department confirms they are conducting a criminal investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.