Residents are concerned about the air after a chemical spill

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors rattled out of their beds in the middle of the night after a gas leak at the Sheffield Wastewater Treatment Plant
Residents in the Village and Watts Bar area were forced to evacuate Sunday morning.
While life is somewhat back to normal.... many wonder whether there’s still a danger lingering in the air.
More than 24 hours after neighbors in Sheffield were evacuated for a chlorine gas spill, things are back to normal.
But concern still hangs in the air about any potential dangers from the leak.
“I’d like to know if it was contained if they caught it right from the start or was it leaking for a long time, said Silvia Ingram.”
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith says there is no need to worry.
“So, before we left the scene, we did have the hazmat team bring Chlorine detection unit over to use their portable meters to go around the buildings and homes where the leak occurred, and everything was clear, said Smith."
Smith says the spill was caused by a faulty regulator, which caused a 150-pound cylinder of chlorine gas to leak at the Sheffield Wastewater Treatment Plant.
65 pounds of gas leaked.
Even though Smith calls it a minor leak, they had to get residents out fast.
An emergency responders say they’ll be ready for again in the future.
ADEM and the EPA were notified about the gas leak.
People who live around the evacuation area were told to turn off their air conditioning systems to prevent the chlorine from coming into their homes.
