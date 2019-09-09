24 pounds of crystal meth seized in north Alabama trafficking bust

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men have been arrested in a monthslong meth trafficking investigation.
On Sept. 5, investigators with the Madison County Sheriff Office narcotics unit completed a six-month investigation into the trafficking of large amounts of “ice” into the north Alabama area. Investigators were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office narcotics/criminal interdiction unit, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Investigators say they stopped Anthony Guthrie as he was leaving the Fort Payne area. Investigators had a K-9 conduct a search outside of the vehicle and it alerted them at the rear of the vehicle. Investigators say they located a cooler in the vehicle that contained approximately 24 pounds of “ice.”
As part of the follow-up investigation, investigators located and arrested David Jose Topete at a hotel in the Fort Payne area.
Both Guthrie and Topete were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and booked in the DeKalb County jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond.
Federal agents were notified, and additional charges are pending.
Madison County investigators say the investigation continues and more arrests are possible.
