Mom & boyfriend charged in horrific child abuse case in Blount Co.; 18-month-old boy not expected to survive

Deputies learned that McCormack, the child’s mother, brought the child to the Locust Fork Hardware store. She stated she was home with the children, who were eating when she went into the other room to use the bathroom. She said she heard something fall and when she came back into the room, the victim was choking and had fallen. She stated that she cleared the child’s mouth and he quit choking. She said that happened around 5:30 p.m. and a little while later he wasn’t doing well, so she bathed him and decided to take him to the hospital. On her way to the hospital she stopped for gas at the Locust Fork Hardware store, and that’s when an employee called 911.