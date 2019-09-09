Heat index over 100 the next few days

Tuesday will be more humid with the heat index over 100 degrees in the afternoon. The record high temperature of 99 degrees will likely be tied. With more moisture moving in on Tuesday we will see chances for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. The humidity will stay in place for the rest of the week with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Very isolated rain showers will be possible each afternoon.
The weekend forecast is a bit tough to call right now with the ridge of high pressure potentially starting to break down. This will result in lower temperatures in the low 90s with chances for rain and thunderstorms, however, the long-term temperature outlook is still trending above average for mid to late September. So no sign of fall just yet.
