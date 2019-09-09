FIRST ALERT MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Near triple digit heat

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The day starts mild and quiet. Patchy fog is possible around bodies of water. The nice and comfortable beginning of the day will be outperformed by the hot afternoon high.
Peak temperatures will reach near 100 degrees. If you are wanting to get outside and avoid the 90 degree and up temperatures, this morning before 11 a.m. and after sunset will be your best bet. Overnight lows will sink into the lower 70s.
Winds turn southerly tomorrow, pushing gulf moisture back into the area, and increasing humidity.
Higher dew points mean a few more clouds and the possibility for a few isolated showers during the afternoon. It will still be hot tomorrow, with highs in the upper 90s.
The rest of the week will have above-average temperatures, including this weekend. Even though it is September, so far this month, highs have not been below 91 degrees yet, and the average is 88 degrees.
Though Fall is right around the corner, it is important to practice heat safety, especially around peak heating hours.
Stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool because rain chances are slim and the heat is high through the rest of the week.
