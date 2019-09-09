Polling locations for Madison tax vote

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - If you live in the city of Madison, Tuesday is the day you can vote on a property tax hike, to help Madison City Schools expand, with the growing city!
The school district wants to use a proposed 12 mil tax increase to pay for a new elementary and middle school. If you have a $100,000 home, your property tax would rise $120.
The tax would be $240, more for a $200,000 home. Superintendent Robby Parker says the funding is needed to help the school district keep up with Madison’s continued growth.
Polling locations for tomorrow’s election go by City Council Districts, with two of those districts having split districts depending on whether you live in Limestone County or Madison County. If you know your City Council district or who your council representative is, you will vote at the following locations.
POLLING LOCATIONS
- City Council District 1, Maura Wroblewski, Faith Lutheran Church, 660 Gillespie Road.
- District 2, Steve Smith (Madison County), Madison Baptist Church, 840 Balch Road.
- District 2. Steve Smith (Limestone County), Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 11716 County Line Road.
- District 3, Teddy Powell, Madison Mission Seventh Day Adventist, 183 Shelton Road.
- District 4, Greg Shaw (Madison County), Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road.
- District 4, Greg Shaw (Limestone County), Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 11716 County Line Road.
- District 5, Tommy Overcash, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, 1057 Hughes Road.
- District 6, Gerald Clark, Madison Church of Christ, 556 Hughes Road.
- District 7, John Seifert, Restoration Church, 556 Hughes Road.
