Witness speaks out about Wilson Lake Boat Crash that killed two people

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Trey Wooten, the man investigators say caused the death of a woman and her child in a boating crash on Wilson Lake is set to go before a judge October first.
Wooten is charged with 2 counts of manslaughter for crashing the boat he was driving into another boat while under the influence.
Clayton Birdyshaw and his friends were out on the water fishing the night of the accident.
Birdyshaw who didn’t want to go on camera says the night of the accident it was pitch black on the water when he and some of his buddies heard the crash.
Birdyshaw says that's when the group started searching the water for the boats.
By the time they got to the accident, first responders were already there working to save the victims, but Lauren Cowart and her daughter, Blakely, were dead.
Birdyshaw says it’s not adding up why Wooten is only being charged with manslaughter.
“I don’t believe justice has been done fully. I’m not saying the man in the other boat shouldn’t be charged but there should be more charges for Wooten then that, says, Birdyshaw."
Wooten is expected back in court for his arraignment on October 1st.
We will be sure to keep you updated with the latest on this case.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.