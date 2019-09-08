One person dead in overnight shooting in Albertville

Police tell us the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two males. 22-year-old Clint Oneal Bailey of Albertville was found dead from a gunshot wound just after 2:30 this morning. Investigators have a person of interest in custody. They’re working to try and determine a motive. Bailey’s body has been turned over to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will perform an autopsy.