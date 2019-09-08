One person dead in overnight shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a home on Taylor Street.
Police tell us the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two males. 22-year-old Clint Oneal Bailey of Albertville was found dead from a gunshot wound just after 2:30 this morning. Investigators have a person of interest in custody. They’re working to try and determine a motive. Bailey’s body has been turned over to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will perform an autopsy.
Formal charges are expected to be filed with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office by Monday.
Right now, Albertville Police are not releasing any information regarding the person they are questioning.
