Hot week ahead

Temperatures are very nice to start the day. This morning's numbers are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Drier air has settled in, so this morning will feel even better. All is quiet across the Valley, but patchy fog could cause visibility issues and slow you down this morning.
The nice temperatures at the start of the day will quickly escalate. Highs will make it into the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.
First Alert for Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat. The sunshine will be abundant with no relief in sight. Peak afternoon temperatures will race into the triple digits. The heat continues for the rest of the workweek with highs in the 90s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.