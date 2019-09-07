University of Alabama at Huntsville holding flu shot clinic for students, staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re approaching fall and that means it’s time to protect yourself from the flu. The University of Alabama school system wants to make sure classmates and faculty don’t miss classes this year due to sickness by offering the flu vaccine. It’s the eighth year of providing free flu shots to protect students, faculty and staff from flu.
The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older.
The University of Alabama at Huntsville is holding three flu clinics this month for staff and students. The UAH Student Health Center is partnering with Walgreens to make sure those who want a flu shot, get one.
Flu shot clinics are as follows:
Tuesday September 24th 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. University Fitness Center lobby
Wednesday September 25th 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CTC Lobby near the cafeteria
Thursday September 26th 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Charger Union lobby
You can also make an appointment at the Student Health Center. Call 256-824-6775 for information.
Please bring a copy of the front and back sides of your health insurance card to the flu clinic.
