Parking app can help take stress out of Alabama home opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bama fans, listen up.
If you’re heading to Tuscaloosa Saturday for the Tide’s first home game, it’s not just the traffic you’ll have to prep for, it’s the parking too!
We’re on your side with an app that could help make finding a parking spot a lot easier.
It’s called Clutch! Think Airbnb for parking spots. The app connects fans with sellers who have parking spots around the stadium that you can rent in advance.
And for this football season, you can go to the app and reserve season parking.
“Thinking of it more than just facilitating a parking transaction, but really, how do we enhance the overall fan experience, starting with parking,” said Clutch! CEO Hunter Strickler. “The thing that we’ve been really encouraged by is sellers in our app offering space for tailgating, access to their homes, restrooms, indoors, come get out of the heat, food, beverage.”
Clutch! is also expanding to Auburn, and it now has an official partnership with Ole Miss.
Clutch! also offers parking at the University of Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina
You can download Clutch! wherever you get your apps.
