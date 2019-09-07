Heat cranking up

It is a quiet start to the day. There are a few clouds that will linger this morning, but the day will be mostly sunny. A front will bring dry air back into the area. Dew points will greatly drop by this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s. The heat will continue for the rest of the weekend with highs in the upper 90s Sunday paired with sunshine.
Monday and Tuesday have a First Alert to bring attention to possible triple-digit heat during the afternoons. It will be dry to start the work week, so no relief from the heat in the form of rain. There could be a few showers mid-week through next weekend, but chances are slim. Next week will be unusually hot and dry overall.
