Former James Clemons standout collapses on field during college football game

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WAFF) - Former James Clements standout and Alabama safety Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the field during the second quarter of the Bearcats’ game at No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. Our sister station reports McDonald went into convulsions during a play just under five minutes before half time.
Trainers rushed to help out the sophmore. He was carted off the field to for medical attention. McDonald’s mom said her son has a history of seizures.
McDonald spent two seasons at Alabama as a backup safety before transferring to Cincinnati.
Check back for an update on McDonald’s condition.
