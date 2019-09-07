Fayetteville revitalization coming from public and private players

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville’s downtown square got a sweet makeover Friday night, but the real treat could be coming down the road.
The monthly “First Friday” series on the court house square continued to grow, with almost 40 vendors selling their goods (with only three at earlier this summer).
City Administrator Scott Collins said the “Fridays” have been great for the area, and they’re going to be complemented by city projects in the near future.
He pointed to the on-going construction of Fayetteville Greenway, which will eventually connect downtown to Camp Blount in late 2019/early 2020.
He said bids for the new construction on Camp Blount will also be sent out soon, featuring new walkways, a pavilion and statue honoring the first Tennessee Volunteer.
Lauren Honea with Fayetteville Mainstreet organizes the “First Fridays” and said all the events and construction are servicing a need in the community.
“Build it and they will come, like I said people are itching for things to do here. If you provide the materials for people to come and play, they’ll come and play,” she said.
The city is actively analyzing its downtown, and seeking feedback from residents.
You can contact the city at its website.
