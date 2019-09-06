16-year-old arrested for meth trafficking in DeKalb County after car chase

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Unit arrested a 16-year-old for trafficking in methamphetamine after a chase.
Agents along with the Mentone Police Department, were on Alabama Highway 117 when officers saw a vehicle that committed multiple traffic infractions.
Agents and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from officers, resulting in a 5 minute pursuit.
After detaining the two suspects, agents continued a search of the area, and found a large amount of methamphetamine that was thrown from the vehicle, as well as a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. A meth pipe was also found on the passenger.
The driver, 18-year-old Megan Palmer of Summerville, GA was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment.
The passenger, 16-year-old Lanson Smith of Cloudland, GA was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center. Smith will be charged as an adult due to it being a Class A felony.
