University of Alabama’s Dean of Students resigns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is looking for a new assistant vice president and dean of students, after the man recently hired resigned.
The University confirms Dr. Jamie Riley resigned from his position by mutual agreement and says neither party will have any further comments.
He came to the Capstone seven months ago.
There are reports some old tweets by Dr. Riley received backlash from conservative news outlets.
We asked the university if those old tweets played a role in Dr. Riley’s resignation. The school would not comment.
