Oakwood University responds to social media thread regarding sexual assault claims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Oakwood University are urging anyone affected by sexual assault to reach out to their Title IX office, after they were made aware of a thread circulating on social media.
Viewers reached out to WAFF 48 about this situation.
The university posted a statement on social media, asking students to use their Title IX resources if they are affected by sexual assault.
The statement reads in part, “Having a Title IX office means that OU assumes responsibility to not only protect students, but to investigate allegations of misconduct.”
The statement goes on to say the university is committed to handling issues of sexual assault and will provide care and services as needed.
If you are affected by sexual assault, you can reach out to Oakwood University’s Title IX coordinator, Dean Adrienne Matthews, at 256-726-7506. You can also reach out to the Office of Spiritual Life at 256-726-7018. You can also reach out to Oakwood University Police if you or someone close to you ever feels threatened.
