Kitchen Cops: Perfect week for Limestone County. Others, not so much

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People tune in to the Kitchen Cops reports looking for problems, but we like to shine a light on places doing things right too. This week, we got an unexpected note from our friends at the Limestone County Health Department saying there were no major issues and all 16 inspections got A grades or higher. You can see the fill list and their scores at the bottom of this story. Great job!
That wasn’t the case in Morgan County. The Taqueria Acapulco on Highway 20 lost points because of a hose issue and foods at the wrong temperature. It gets an 84. The Cracker Barrel in Hartselle is hit with an 87 because of a dirty soda machine. La Estrella gets an 86 after the Kitchen Cops saw an employee touching food with their bare hands.
The Bojangles at Winchester & the Parkway in Huntsville has the second lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 74. Inspectors found flies throughout the building, dirty tea nozzles, chicken at the wrong temperature and employees using an unauthorized cooking process for the wings. All of those issues were resolved by the time the Kitchen Cops came back for a follow up visit a few days later, but the low score stands.
Elsewhere in Madison County, the Sonic on Highway 72 in Madison gets an 85 because of foods at the wrong temperature and an employee touching food barehanded. The Johnny Gryll’s II on University Drive gets an 86 after inspectors found a child in the kitchen and foods at the wrong temperature. The Oh Bryan’s on Highway 72 also gets an 86 because of items on the salad bar too long and a dirty ice machine.
More from northwest Alabama after the video:
Costa Mexican in Red Bay gets the lowest score in north Alabama with a 73 because of unlabeled chemical spray and missing paperwork. In Tuscumbia, the Hardees on Highway 43 gets and 85 due to mold in soda machines. The McDonalds on Jackson Highway in Sheffield rounds out the trouble spots with an 88 because of foods at the wrong temperature and something melting in the freezer dripping onto food.
