Heat cranking up

A beautiful day will end the work week today with sunshine, low humidity, and calm conditions. Highs will climb into the low 90s. Humidity will rise through the afternoon, so high school football games may be muggy, but mild later into the evening. Overnight lows will be near 70.
The heat will crank up through the weekend and into next week. Sunshine will be abundant with no relief in the form of rain expected. Saturday will have peak temperatures in the mid 90s, and Sunday's high will be in the upper 90s. Dry conditions will only make the heat worse Monday and Tuesday where triple-digit heat is expected. Highs will skyrocket into 100 degrees on Monday and a projected 101 degrees Tuesday.
Hurricane Dorian is a CAT 1, and is expected to gradually weaken. The center of Hurricane Dorian is expected to move very near or over the coastline of eastern North Carolina and the southern Mid-Atlantic states. Storm surge, flooding rains, and damaging winds will all be possible for those areas, along with spin-up tornadoes in the rain bands.
