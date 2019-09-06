Elkmont teen murder suspect makes 1st court appearance; causes of death released

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The 14-year-old who investigators say confessed to killing his family was in court for the first time time on Thursday.
The teen is facing five counts of juvenile murder. According to Alabama law, if a juvenile is charged with a crime they have to appear in court within 72 hours of the arrest.
Thursday’s juvenile proceedings were closed to the public. His court records are also closed unless the judge motions to try him as an adult.
The Elkmont teen allegedly confessed to killing his dad, stepmom and three siblings late Monday. Limestone County investigators are still working on holes in the case and the timeline of the murders.
Administrators at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say the 911 call the suspect allegedly made that evening is being used for evidence.
Alabama law states that 911 dispatch calls are not open for public record. The 911 dispatch director said that since the case is still under investigation, they cannot release the transcript of the call.
Also on Thursday, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the preliminary autopsy report indicates all five family members were killed with a single gunshot.
The full autopsy report has yet to be released.
