Kawasaki recalling off-highway vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Kawasaki is recalling some of their off-highway vehicles due to crash and injury hazards!
The Consumer Product Safety Commission report indicates the recall is due to an incorrect joint assembly.
This issue can cause steering control loss, posing crash and injury hazards.
Right now you can find a full list of the recalled products right now by clicking here.
If you have one these vehicles contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.