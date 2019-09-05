John Deere recalling gator utility vehicles

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Gator Utility Vehicles made by John Deere Due are being recalled due to a crash hazard.
The plastic sheathing on the throttle cable can melt due to improper routing, causing the throttle to stick.
This could result in the operator not being able to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair.
