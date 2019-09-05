Huntsville police searching for suspect in ‘pigeon drop’ scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking if you’ve seen this woman. If you can help idetnity her, call Huntsville police at 256-883-3721.
Police say she is wanted in reference to a "pigeon drop“ scam. This is where the offender gains the trust of the victim who is deceived into withdrawing their own money and the offender takes it during the process.
In this case, police say the first offender approached the victim in a parking lot and told the victim that they had inherited a lot of money and showed the victim a bag with cash. The offender allegedly then asked for a ride from the victim and went to a second location and met up with another person acting as though it’s a stranger.
The second offender agreed with the victim that the first offender should open a bank account and put the inheritance there. The offenders then looked to the victim to open a bank account. The offenders then talked the victim into withdrawing money at the victim’s bank and to go to another bank to open an account.
Police say they then placed the original money the first offender had and the money the victim withdrew and claim to place it all in a bag out of sight of the victim, then place it in the trunk, never intending to go to the second bank to open an account.
They then indicated that they will come get it later, according to police.
Police say when the offenders left in this case, the victim later looked in the bag in the trunk and there was nothing but newspapers in the bag.
