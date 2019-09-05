HudsonAlpha receives grant for Alzheimer’s research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Researchers could be one step closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has been awarded a grant for Alzheimer’s research. This funding, provided by the National Institute of Mental Health, is an expansion of a previous grant that allowed for research of psychiatric diseases. Based on the data collected from that study, scientists at HudsonAlpha have now been given more funding to widen their research, with a specific focus on Alzheimer’s disease.
While this research alone won’t likely lead to a cure, it’s a step in the right direction.
“We know it’s such a complex disease that it’s going to take many scientists across the world to look at many different regions of the genome and the brain and different areas," says Jacob Loupe, a senior scientist at HudsonAlpha.
"We’re hoping to just contribute one more piece that can help with research and ultimately finding better treatments, better cures, better predictions to understand the disease.”
