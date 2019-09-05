High demand for limited Limestone County mental health resources

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Elkmont family shooting has put a spotlight on mental health in Limestone County, and high demand within.
Foundations Counseling Center office manager Will Johnson said the Athens facility sees a constant stream of patients.
“We might open at 8 o’clock and our 10 o’clock might cancel, and we can get that filled in 5 minutes, 10 minutes. People are very, there’s a very high demand to get in and be seen,” he said.
He said the schedule for the office’s main therapist is booked six weeks out.
Johnson said the center primarily serves children, putting increased pressure and demand on afternoon hours.
“They can’t exactly come at 10 o’clock,” he said.
The children of Limestone County can get mental health help at the Limestone County Schools system, but there’s a challenge of manpower.
Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama Development Officer Bill Giguere said two therapists cover a district of roughly 10,000 students.
“It is quite a ratio. We work very closely to work with the school system to determine the place that our counselors are most needed. That’s something we arrange with the school leadership about where do our counselors need to go," he said.
Giguere said the two therapists actively serve 95 students in 15 schools.
The center has an office in Athens, which Giguere said patients can be seen quickly if there’s an urgent need or a cancellation.
If you’re in need of help now, the Crisis Services of North Alabama 24/7 helpline is 256-716-1000.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.