Drier air moving in, heat cranking up next week

It is a mild and quiet start to the day. A cold front is working its way south to transport slightly cooler and drier air into the area. Highs will peak into the upper 80s, near 90 this afternoon. Winds will pick up behind the front, flowing in from the north at 10-20 mph. Expect clear skies today and into the night. Overnight lows will sink into the low 50s. Friday wraps up with a similar story. Tomorrow's peak temperature will be in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
This weekend will be hot and dry. Sunshine will be abundant, but so will the heat. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid to upper 90s. lows into the lower 70s.
There is a FIRST ALERT for Monday and Tuesday due to excessive heat. After another front passes Saturday, dry air will filter back into the area. This will help those highs escalate during the afternoons. Monday could see a high of 100 degrees, and Tuesday's projected high is 101. You may want to avoid going outside during those peak heating hours because the sun will be blazing with no relief from the heat in the form of rain.
The rest of the upcoming work week will be mostly quiet with slim rain chances. Temperatures will eventually get near normal, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s at the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.