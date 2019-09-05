Crime Stoppers: Man fights, robs customer at Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say they need your help to find a suspect who tried to use brute force to rob a man.
Police say on Aug. 16, a man confronted and then stole from a man outside the Wavaho at 1619 Pulaski Pike.
Police say the customer was walking to his car when the suspect reached into his pocket and took his keys and cash. Officers say, the two fought and the robber ran away.
The owner of the store says the suspect is a regular and has heard others calling him “Antonio,”
Do you recognize Antonio? If so, call 256-53-CRIME.
