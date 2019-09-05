Crews digging for evidence of old cemetery in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve noticed crews digging in the area of Hobbs Road and South Memorial Parkway, it’s because they are checking to see whether the property is an old cemetery.
According to Huntsville police, people with Tennessee Valley Archaeological Research are digging, and the Alabama Historical Society is on site overseeing work.
If graves are discovered on the property, the owner can either pay to move them or choose to leave them and fence in the area.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.