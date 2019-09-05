Athens going teal for Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month. Athens mayor Ronnie Marks signed a declaration to turn Athens teal to spread awareness about gynecological cancer screening. It was in conjunction with local group Mildred’s Angels.
Sisters Angie Norwood and Tina Cook founded the group and named it after their mother, whom they lost to after losing their own mother to ovarian cancer. Mildred’s Angels exists to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, as well as other female cancers. The group also assists families facing those cancers financially. The group is encouraging people to wear teal through the month of September to spread awareness about gynecological cancers.
Through 6 p.m. Friday, Mildred’s Angels is selling T-shirts and sweatshirts to raise money for the organization. You can find details on their Facebook page.
Mildred’s Angels is hosting two fundraisers this month to raise money for their efforts to assist families affected by cancer. You can read more about those fundraisers by visiting their Facebook page.
